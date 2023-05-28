HPD: 13-year-old ejected, gunshot victim found in violent crash on SH 288

As police were investigating the crash, they found evidence of a possible shooting. Doctors then discovered one of the crash victims had a gunshot wound.

HOUSTON — A 13-year-old girl was ejected in a violent crash on Highway 288 that left three people injured, according to Houston police.

Now, a shooting investigation is underway after one of the victims in the crash had at least one gunshot wound.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, which is near the South Loop.

According to police, a white SUV driving erratically clipped a Ford F-250 before slamming into the retaining wall. The three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and police say the 13-year-old, along with one of the men in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

As police were investigating the crash, they found evidence of a possible shooting. After speaking to doctors, at least one gunshot wound was found on one of the victims.

"Through further examination, they were able to identify one gunshot wound to the arm," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "There may be a possible second gunshot wound but at this time, due to the injuries of the accident, they're unable to determine exactly what caused the injury."