Teen dies after shooting at vacant house in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a vacant house that left one teen dead Wednesday on the city's northeast side, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident in the 12800 block of Flagstaff Lane around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim is a male believed to be in his teens.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say they have one person in custody and that the shooting appears to be accidental.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

@HCSOTexas units are on the scene of a shooting that occurred inside a vacant house at the 12800 block of Flagstaff Ln. A male, believed to be in his teens, has sustained a gunshot wound. The injured male has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fraRVrCS0K — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 21, 2021