Teenager dies after being thrown from golf cart in Galveston's West End

The 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the golf cart when she was ejected after the driver, who is also a teenager, made a sharp turn, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 15-year-old girl from North Texas died Sunday in a golf cart accident in Galveston's West End.

It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Spotted Sandpiper Drive and King Rail Circle.

Two girls were on the golf cart at the time of the accident, Galveston police said. A 16-year-old was driving the golf cart when police said she made a sharp turn. This caused the 15-year-old to be ejected from the vehicle.

EMS arrived on the scene and took the 15-year-old to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The 16-year-old driver was not injured.

During an investigation, a reconstruction team along with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office determined that neither one of the teens was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said neither foul play nor intoxication is suspected to be a contributing factor in the accident.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The Galveston Police Department asked if anyone has any information on this investigation, to please call 409-765-3702 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.