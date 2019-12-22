SPRING, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash Saturday night in Spring that left a teen in critical condition.
Deputies responded to the crash late Saturday in the 9600 block of Landry Boulevard. They said the teen was hit by a vehicle and taken by Life Flight to a hospital.
According to authorities, there was likely a disturbance between the victim and another teen, both 16 years old, who apparently knew each other.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- New murder charges filed in 2010 Montrose stabbing that could prove man's innocence claims
- HFD honors firefighter who passed away from occupational cancer
- Timeline: What we know about Austin mom Heidi Broussard and baby Margot Carey
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter