SPRING, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash Saturday night in Spring that left a teen in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the crash late Saturday in the 9600 block of Landry Boulevard. They said the teen was hit by a vehicle and taken by Life Flight to a hospital.

According to authorities, there was likely a disturbance between the victim and another teen, both 16 years old, who apparently knew each other.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter