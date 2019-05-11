HOUSTON — A teenager who took his parents’ SUV out for a late-night drive is in custody after crashing it into a home during a pursuit, police said early Tuesday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were patrolling the area of Sabo and South Beltway in southeast Houston when they said they saw an erratic driver. They tried to stop the 15-year-old suspect, but he allegedly refused to pull over.

The teen went into a neighborhood and turned onto Kirkholm, which is a dead-end street.

The driver kept going and left the roadway, plowing into a family’s home. The SUV went almost entirely into a bedroom.

One of the four adults in the home were hit by debris and sustained a minor injury, but no serious injuries were reported inside the home.

The teen suspect suffered a scratch from the crash, police said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter