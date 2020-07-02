BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A teen is in custody after authorities said he shot his father in the head.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office responded to a location near the intersection of State Highway 35 and County Road 192, in Liverpool.

When sheriff's deputies arrived, a 50-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. He's conscious but in serious condition.

The man's 16-year-old son was taken into custody. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

The investigation is ongoing.

