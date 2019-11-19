OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager is in the hospital after authorities said he broke both of his legs as he jumped off the top of a jet bridge to the ground in an effort to elude authorities at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The 16-year-old boy was on a United Airlines flight Monday from Houston to Oklahoma City.

He was wanted on a felony warrant for a second-degree burglary charge out of Cleveland County, in Oklahoma.

The teen was going to be picked up from the airport by deputies, but he sensed they were waiting for him, so he made a last-ditch effort to get away.

Officials said he slipped through a crack in the jet bridge (the bridge that joins the plane and the terminal) as he was getting off the plane and ran across the tarmac.

With authorities giving chase, the teen then climbed on top of the jet bridge for another terminal before climbing on top of the terminal building.

He then jumped from the roof of the terminal to the top of another jet bridge.

From there, he jumped to the ground, injuring both legs in the process.

United Airlines released the following statement:

"United Airlines is cooperating with law enforcement officials following an incident with a passenger after United flight 5706 arrived at the gate in Oklahoma City this afternoon. We refer any additional questions on this matter to the local authorities."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Passenger video shows plane sliding off runway at Chicago O'Hare

RELATED: Fly at your own risk: Social media account exposes disgusting behaviors on flights

RELATED: No injuries reported after small plane crashes near Hooks Airport

RELATED: United's Star Wars plane takes flight from Houston