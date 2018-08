HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after police say he admitted to shooting out windows in The Heights.

Pct. 1 deputies say they received several complaints from homeowners on Columbia Street of someone using a BB gun to shatter their windows.

The boy’s car was caught on surveillance video and deputies say when they found it, the driver was in school.

He confessed to randomly shooting at homes and cars, according to deputies, and he is charged with felony criminal mischief.

© 2018 KHOU