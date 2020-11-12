The family dog, a Polish Long Haired Shepherd, was extremely aggressive towards law enforcement, and the animal was put down due to the owner's request.

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say a 14-year-old boy is dead, apparently mauled by the family dog in the yard outside his family's home.

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Lt. Keith Van Dyke says squads were sent on a welfare check in rural Battle Lake just after 3 p.m., and found the teen laying on the ground. Van Dyke says it was clear to the first deputy on the scene that the boy was deceased.

The family dog, a Polish Long Haired Shepherd, was standing near the teen's body and was extremely aggressive towards law enforcement. The animal was put down due to the owner's request and larger concerns over public safety.

Lt. Van Dyke says the call for help came from the boy's father, who is dealing with a medical condition and couldn't leave the house. The father told deputies he called out to his son and got no response, and called the sheriff's office immediately afterwards.

The sheriff's office has reached out to the Battle Lake schools so help can be made available if students who hear about what happened need assistance.

More details on the case, including the victim's identity, are expected to be released Friday afternoon. Van Dyke says a necropsy will be performed on the dog to see if the aggressiveness was triggered by a medical condition.

Battle Lake is located approximately 20 miles from Fergus Falls, which is the county seat of Otter Tail County.