Teddy bear vigil for Maliyah Bass set for Saturday in southwest Houston

The vigil will be held at Sunset Crossing Apartments, the last place Maliyah was seen. Organizers ask that attendees bring teddy bears, stuffed animals or balloons.

HOUSTON — Family, friends and neighbors are coming together to honor Maliyah Bass, the 2-year-old girl who went missing a week ago in southwest Houston.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Crossing Apartments located at 10630 Beechnut Street, the last place Maliyah was seen.

Those who plan on attending are asked to bring teddy bears, stuffed animals and balloons to honor the 2-year-old.









There's still a lot of moving pieces in the case of Maliyah, who is still considered missing.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW

Maliyah was last seen at the playground at Sunset Crossing Apartments last Saturday. Police said her mom left her alone for a few minutes and when she came back, Maliyah was gone.

The next morning, a jogger found a young girl's body in Brays Bayou near the University of Houston.

Police believe that it is the body of Maliyah, but medical examiners have yet to identify the remains.

Houston police say there’s a high probability body found in Brays Bayou is two-year-old Maliyah Bass. They say they did everything in their power to search for her. Chief @ArtAcevedo says he believes foul play was involved. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/qm2cXrfqBb — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) August 23, 2020

Since then, the community has been demanding justice. Quanell X has even met with Maliyah's family and says he wants to get to the bottom of this case.