Astros fan accused of throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz gets no-billed, documents show

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono was accused of throwing two unopened cans of alcohol at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros championship parade, according to court documents.

In November during the Houston Astros World Series parade, court documents said Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, launched two unopened 12-ounce cans of "liquor" at Cruz during the parade.

He was charged with aggravated assault and had his bail set at $40,000. On Friday, a grand jury declined to indict him.

Video of the incident went viral on social media showing Cruz and a man beside him reaching out to try and block the can. The man next to Cruz then appeared to point toward someone in the crowd and talk into a radio.

One of the cans hit Cruz in the chest and neck area, police said. He did not require medical attention.

Cruz later tweeted, saying he was thankful for the quick actions taken by police, and also said he was thankful for Arcidiacono's "noodle for an arm."