THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A refrigeration technician was badly injured in an incident at a Randall’s grocery store in The Woodlands Friday morning.

This happened at the store located in the 2200 block of Buckthorne Place.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office says the technician was working in a refrigeration line on the second floor when it ruptured and badly injured him. He had to be extricated and was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

When the line ruptured, customers and store employees say they heard a loud noise and the store was evacuated.

Fire officials say the rupture caused minimal damage to the store itself, but it remains closed at this time.

