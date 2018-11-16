HOUSTON — When Harvey took their home, it wouldn’t even be the first tragedy to strike the family of three.

“With him being sick, I didn’t have time to think about anything but him," Suzan Trout said.

Her son, Jeremiah, was 13 when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. Now in remission, he’s still sharing his diagnosis with a smile.

“I was in the hospital for Leukemia. I mean, Leukemia wasn’t even the worst part. The hospital food was," Jeremiah Trout said.

While he was in the hospital, his grandparents lived in their flooded home.

“We’ve been living in the motel for the past six months, and we stayed here until then," Suzan Trout said.

That’s when Team Rubicon stepped in, and for 116 days, 250 volunteers gave their blood, sweat and tears to provide this family of three with a healthy place to live together once again.

“There were a lot of situations where we needed to start from literal scratch," said Brian Meagher, Team Rubicon Partnerships Officer. "They have not seen their home on the inside since we’ve starting putting up drywall.”

They hadn’t seen it until Friday when Team Rubicon cut the ribbon and gave back the keys so the family can finally heal after Harvey and heartbreak.

“It’s amazing. I jumped on the bed first chance I could," Jeremiah said.

"Home for the holidays" means more to this Houston family today than it ever has before.

“I just don’t have any words except for thank you with all my heart," Suzan Trout said. "It is so, so beautiful."

Team Rubicon is promising to remodel 100 Harvey homes in a year. If you would like to help, tap/click here.

