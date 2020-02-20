HOUSTON — Pre-K teacher James Bradley was silent on his way into court Wednesday morning.

That's where a judge outlined conditions of his bond.

"You’re not to have any unsupervised contact with any children, any minor children, any children under 17,” said Judge Brian Warren.

Bradley is charged with inappropriately touching a student a year ago inside a Foster Elementary School classroom.

RELATED: HISD elementary school teacher gets $100,000 bond for indecency with a child charge

RELATED: Houston teacher accused of touching kindergartner inappropriately

RELATED: HISD elementary teacher accused of touching at least 4 students inappropriately

His attorney said an internal investigation initially conducted by HISD found no wrongdoing and that Bradley was moved to another school, Lockhart Elementary.

But charges were filed this week after the district did some further reviews.

“He was cleared by the school and the school allowed him to come back to work," said attorney Raphael Garza. "And then it was after that, almost a year later, that these charges resurfaced.”

The Harris County District Attorney's Office referred questions regarding the length of time between alleged incidents and charges to HISD, which is standing by this statement released Tuesday:

"HISD is reviewing steps taken in each of the recent cases involving student allegations of inappropriate conduct. The district is examining its processes and protocols to ensure the educational environment remains a safe place for our students. In each of the recent cases, the district followed its existing protocol of immediately reassigning the accused staff member to home duty. Additional action followed when the district was able to substantiate allegations. HISD is cooperating with law enforcement authorities to facilitate the judicial process in these cases. Protecting the well-being of our students is the top priority for HISD."



Former substitute teacher Qamrul Haque, a nearly 30-year HISD employee, was accused of inappropriately touching students at Cunningham Elementary a year before he was charged this week.

His bond was increased to $100,000 because of violations to previous conditions.

Former teacher Raymon Williams, who appeared in court over the weekend, is accused of inappropriately touching at least four students at Kashmere Gardens Elementary more than a year ago as well.

Bradley’s attorney said his client looks forward to being cleared again, but this time, in a court of law.

"And, like anyone else, he deserves his right to due process and a fair trial,” Garza said.