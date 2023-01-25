Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans impacted by Tuesday's storms to report damage

The governor is urging Texans to report property damage caused by Tuesday's severe weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott is urging all Texans impacted by Tuesday's storms and reported tornadoes to self-report their property damage through a Texas Division of Emergency Management survey.

"This is a critical tool for our local and state officials to determine eligibility for federal assistance, identify damage in regions impacted by severe weather, and direct volunteer resources to communities in need," the governor said about the survey.

At least one tornado reportedly tore through southeast Houston on Tuesday, destroying homes and businesses in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park. Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported.

Gov. Abbott said Texans can use the TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey to report damages caused by Tuesday's severe weather.

The survey can be completed in English or in Spanish.