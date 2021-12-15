'Where's my child?' Young man last seen at Houston bank still missing one week later

"Being a mother, my only child, and no one could give me any answers or clues," Taylour Young's mom said. "It's devastating."

HOUSTON — Family and friends of 25-year-old Taylour Young are desperate for answers after he disappeared a week ago.

"There’s just too much unanswered," his mother, Tiffany Robinson, said Wednesday. "'Where's my child?"

Young, who also goes by 'Gallardo', was last seen at the Capital One Bank at 1629 South Voss Road in the Tanglewood area around lunchtime.

Surveillance video from the nearby Kroger showed his 2019 silver Honda Civic passing through the drive-thru ATM.

"He was on his lunch break running errands, from what I gathered," Robinson said.

After filing a missing person report, Young's mom said she was able locate his phone using find my iPhone.

"The phone was found in the bushes by the ATM," she said.

Investigators are in the process of getting surveillance video from the bank.

Houston Police say Taylour, who's almost six feet tall, was last seen wearing a Blue Billionaire Boys Club sweatshirt and gray pants. Police say Young has two tattoos on his right leg: the Tasmanian Devil on the front and a fleur de lis with a snake on the back. His license plate is #MDC9337.

Robinson describes her son, a graduate of Sam Houston University, as humble, kind and funny.

“I'm at a loss for words, who would want to hurt him."

She's created the hashtag #BringTaylourHome on social media.

"Being a mother, my only child, and no one could give me any answers or clues," Robinson said. "We’re constantly sharing on social media and no one knows anything. It's devastating."

Anyone with any information is being encouraged to call Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.