Taylor Swift reveals how she cut her hand during Houston concert

HOUSTON — Taylor Swift fans worked themselves into a frenzy over the weekend after learning the pop princess was performing in Houston with a large gash on her hand.

T-Swift spent three days in Houston for her Eras Tour and, according to Twitter users, the cut happened sometime during her Saturday night performance.

She addressed the injury on Twitter Monday saying the cut was entirely her fault and she's doing just fine.

"Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood," Taylor posted to Twitter.

Through literal blood, sweat and tears, Taylor didn't miss a beat that night. She was even praised for keeping the show going.

"I can’t believe Taylor kept going like nothing was wrong after she lost a chunk of her HAND. I would have been crying," @emi1y_swift wrote on Twitter.

"The way Taylor Swift had a hand injury and STILL CONTINUED A 3-HOUR SHOW! Nobody is doing it like her! She is probably so tired and sick yet she will continue to do her shows. She would at least be gracious enough to let people know AHEAD of time if she can't do a show," @deIicatetraitor said.

The next stop for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is in Atlanta where she will be performing three shows back-to-back.