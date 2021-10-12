Human remains found during search for missing Spring woman

Sheriff's deputies and Texas EquuSearch made the discovery in north Harris County during an investigation into Taylor Pomaski's disappearance.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than seven months after a Spring woman disappeared from her home, investigators say they have located human remains at a north Harris County site.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was reported missing by family members on April 27. Investigators said at the time that her disappearance was suspicious.

The video above is from earlier reports on the missing person's case.

The north Harris County location where remains were found Thursday is tied to Pomaski's disappearance, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, but it was still too early to positively identify them.

"Identification of the remains will be carried out by the (Harris County) Institute of Forensic Sciences," Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Update: on 12/10/21, @HCSOTexas investigators, along with members of Texas EqquSearch, searched & excavated a site in North Harris County. The location was identified during the ongoing investigation into Taylor Pomaski’s disappearance. Investigators located possible pic.twitter.com/G9hjWyDCjo — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 10, 2021

Authorities said earlier this year that Kevin Ware, a former NFL player who was in a relationship with Pomaski, was a suspect in her disappearance. He was arrested in June on unrelated charges.

During a June 14 bond hearing on a drug charge, prosecutors said Ware "is suspected of murdering Pomaski." He hasn't been charged in the case.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, please call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.