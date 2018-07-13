HOUSTON -- A lengthy SWAT standoff between Houston police and a suspect on a roof ended live on KHOU 11 News Friday.

When officers stormed the roof and confronted Patrick Torres, he tried to run in the other direction so they Tased him.

He was cuffed and put in an ambulance to be checked out.

The standoff started after police got calls that a man with a knife was threatening people at the apartment complex on Sterlingshire in northeast Houston.

Police, over a loud speaker, are calling this man by name, Patrick Torres. The negotiator also just told ol’ Patrick “you are inconveniencing everyone” #khou11 pic.twitter.com/kMAHtBJVny — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 13, 2018

Torres, 34, is facing felony assault charges.

He also has warrants for traffic violations out of League City.

Air 11 flew over the scene for 40 minutes and more than 60,000 people tuned in to watch the standoff live on the KHOU Facebook page.

This guy is just hanging out on the roof, shouting down to the cops, who are trying to get him to come down. SWAT just brought in a lift to get to the roof out the building. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/vFJY7DwCIZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 13, 2018

