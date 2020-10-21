New Target in Montrose to host grand opening ceremony this weekend

The store at 2075 Westheimer Road has a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. It's the 38th location to open in Houston.

HOUSTON — Target shoppers living in the Montrose area will be glad to know the store's newest location will open this weekend!

The company confirmed Monday the grand opening for the Target at 2075 Westheimer Road at Shepherd on Sunday, although the store is currently open.

Target said the store will hire 100 new employees.

This Target will be in the company's small store format, which is designed to better serve urban areas, dense suburban neighborhood, near college campuses and other areas where a full-size store wouldn't fit.

It's one of 140 stores nationwide in this format, but the first of its kind to open in Houston. It's the 38th location to open in the city.

Target said the store also has a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks.

Store hours are weekdays 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. and weekends 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.