Coast Guard searches for tanker crew member who went overboard near Sabine Pass

The man was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape.

SABINE PASS, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a tanker crew member who went into the water 29 miles offshore of Sabine Pass, Texas, Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old man was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape.

The Coast Guard received an alert of crew member who had fallen overboard from the tanker vessel Sagami.

They issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 45-foot response boat and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to conduct a search.