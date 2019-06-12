HOUSTON — Tamale Festival Houston returns for the ninth annual edition Saturday, Dec. 7, on the Navigation Esplanade in Houston’s Historic East End to celebrate the season.

Organizers say guests can expect a "pop-up fairgrounds" atmosphere featuring local food vendors such as Alamo Tamales, Balderas Tamales, Tamales, Granny's Tamales as well as local artisan chefs.

With over 40 different recipes of Houston's best tamales and Tex-Mex foods will be available from tent-to-tent ala cart style to feast on.

There will also be tacos, burgers, corn dogs, churros, Kabobs, empanadas coffee, champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate), pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread) and more.

The entertainment line-up will showcase performances from the Texas A&M and Rice University mariachi bands as well as Kiss Alike, Houston’s own Kiss Tribute band.

The tamale eating contest will take place at 3 p.m. where contestant will be challenged to see who can eat the most tamales in three minutes.

The Tamale Festival Houston Tamale Competition winners will also be announced for best chicken, pork and beef tamales in the city.

Gates open from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is just $10. Navigation Esplanade is located at 2600 Navigation.

For more information, visit their website.

