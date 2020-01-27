HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment after they were hurt in a taco truck fire late Sunday in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff's deputies and the fire marshal were called to Kuykendahl and Bammelwood at about 10 p.m.

Family members said they were prepping the truck for use on Monday when the fire occurred.

Three patients were taken to a nearby hospital while a fourth was reportedly taken to Ben Tau General Hospital in the Medical Center, according to sources at the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

