Suspect barricaded inside NE Houston home with 3 hostages, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police said a suspect was barricaded inside a northeast Houston home with multiple hostages Tuesday night.

According to police, the suspect was holding three hostages in a home in the 9500 block of Everglade Drive, which is near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Tidwell Road.

SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team were at the location trying to resolve the situation.

It's unclear if the suspect is armed or what led up to the situation.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.