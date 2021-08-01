Forced eviction leads to SWAT scene at Deer Park home; nearby school locked down as a precaution

The public is advised to avoid the area as the standoff continues.

DEER PARK, Texas — Deer Park police say they are working a standoff situation involving SWAT and are asking the community to avoid the area

The scene is at a home on P. Street at Luella, not far from Deer Park Elementary.

In a letter to parents, the school's principal said the police activity was the result of a "forced eviction."

The district said it was advised to carryout a lockdown procedure at its elementary campus as a precaution.

"This event is not at the elementary school but the school is aware of it," the police department posted on Facebook.

Police later said the eviction began with deputies from Precinct 8 who were at the home to serve a court-ordered eviction.

"When deputies contacted the resident through the front door, he said he was not coming out then racked a shot gun and threatened to shoot the deputies," Deer Park police stated. "Precinct 8 then requested the assistance of Deer Park Police Department and we are working jointly to bring this to a safe conclusion for all involved."

Letter sent home to parents:

Dear Parent/Guardian,

This morning, Deer Park Elementary was contacted by Harris County Precinct Eight regarding a forced eviction that is taking place about a block away from the school (near the intersection of East P Street and Parkglen Street). The situation has resulted in the presence of a number of emergency vehicles in the area around the school.

As a precaution, county sheriffs recommended that we follow lockdown procedures for the duration of the event. They assure us that they have plenty of officers available to manage the situation, and they do not expect there to be an impact on the school.

I want to stress that we are following our normal routines whenever possible, and we are doing everything we can to make it a regular instructional day for our students. In most cases, there has been no interruption at all. However, some students have been moved away from areas with windows to other parts of the school.

Regards,

Whitney Rich