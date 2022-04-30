SW Houston nightclub fire sends 2 to hospitals for smoke inhalation

Firefighters were called to the iClub in the 8300 block of Southwest Freeway just after midnight Saturday

HOUSTON — Two people were taken to hospitals early Saturday after a fire at a southwest Houston nightclub, officials said.

It happened at the iClub in the 8300 block of Southwest Freeway at Gessner just after midnight.

There was no word on a cause or the extent of the damage.

Patrons and staff inside the club were able to escape to safety. The two people transported by medics were treated for smoke inhalation, according to a spokesperson for the Houston Fire Department.

There was no word on their conditions.

No other injuries were reported.