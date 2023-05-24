'Using every cuss word in the book' | Man describes how his SUV ended up in giant hole in Galveston

John King was doing his routine run to the market when the front end of his SUV was suddenly devoured by what he thought was a shallow puddle.

GALVESTON, Texas — It's pretty safe to say that the last thing John King expected Tuesday was to be crawling out of one of the windows of his SUV after getting stuck in a hole.

And we're not just talking about your typical headache of a pothole that you'll normally bypass on one of Houston's streets. We're talking about a hole, a sinkhole, according to officials, that formed on 22nd Street and Avenue M in Galveston.

"My immediate reaction was 'this isn't right,'" King said about his car being overcome by water as it got swallowed by the hole.

"I guess when I saw the mud come in, I was like 'Ok, we're really far off course here,'" he said. "This could be bad."

King said he normally wouldn't have gone that way to get to the store, but he was trying to avoid construction on the next street over.

Jody Harvey caught video of the SUV sinking into the hole after King managed to crawl out of the vehicle from one of the windows.

"He said 'What happened?' I said, 'I think the road fell out from under you," Harvey told KHOU 11 Wednesday.

She told King he should call 911 after King asked what he should do. Ironically, King works as a 911 dispatcher himself.

"If you ever wanted to see an example of someone using every cuss word in the book in one long run-on sentence, that was yesterday," King said.

King is working with his insurance to get his car fixed. As of Wednesday afternoon, crews were still repairing the broken water main that caused part of the intersection to sink.