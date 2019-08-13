HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for the driver who crashed an SUV into two homes near Cypress early Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 11100 block of Lori Brook, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV apparently left the roadway and went into the garage of a home, crashing through a wall and hitting a second home next door. There were no injuries reported inside the homes.

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving the wreckage behind.

CenterPoint crews were called in because the SUV struck a gas meter, causing a leak. The gas line was shut off just after 7 a.m.

Neighbors said one of the homes that was hit was vacant at the time because it was just put on the market for rent.

