Suspicious white van seen following two young girls in Katy neighborhood, police say

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD police are on the look out for a strange van that may have been following kids in the Willow Creek Farms neighborhood.

Investigators said a white Ford Econoline was parked in the 29800 block of Kingsland Boulevard near the community pool Tuesday when it slowly started following two young girls, who were riding their bikes toward Bryant Elementary.

It was reported about 7:30 a.m.

According to reports, the vehicle then made a U-turn and then sped off westbound on Kingsland Boulevard, leaving the neighborhood using Jordan Ranch Road.

Police said it was a panel van with a roof rack, two black tinted windows in the rear of the van and no visible license plate. The driver was described the driver as a man wearing a red shirt. They said a second man was also in the vehicle.