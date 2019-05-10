SPRING, Texas — The suspicious package found in a Spring neighborhood has been deemed safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The suspicious package was found in the Memorial Northwest subdivision Saturday afternoon in the 8000 block of Vintage Creek near Louetta.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there is no threat to the public.

"Sorry for the disruption to the community, but we take these matters very seriously and our priority is to make sure our residents and teammates are safe," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to Twitter.

