Officials said the package was X-rayed and it was a false alarm.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The suspicious package that prompted a building evacuation Wednesday at a downtown Houston building was a false alarm, according to officials.

The package was X-rayed by a bomb squad and cleared, police said.

The Wells Fargo Plaza building on Louisiana Street and Lamar Street was evacuated because of the package.

Houston police said they do not know where it came from, but they received a call about it at about 3:30 p.m.