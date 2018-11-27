HOUSTON - A suspicious device found in a vehicle in northwest Houston turned out to be a hoax, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a man found a package that looked like a bomb in his truck and called 911. HCSO's bomb squad was called out to the scene on Clay Road to investigate.

Officials said the device was designed to look like a pipe bomb, but was never "capable of any danger."

Deputies are questioning the man to try and figure out where the device came from. A section of Clay Road was shut down Monday night while bomb technicians made sure the hoax bomb wasn’t a danger.

