Video shows men vandalizing northeast Houston store, throwing cans at clerk

The video is from Sunday, May 3. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the case.

It was a wild scene inside a northeast Houston convenience store and police need your help to find the guys behind it.

It happened on Sunday, May 3, at around 6:30 p.m. Police say two males grabbed a knife and sunglass display and left. When they did, they got into a light-colored Toyota Corolla.

The more males then got out of the vehicle, walked into the store and started vandalizing the place. They were even seeing throwing items at the clerk.

After terrorizing the clerk, the suspects left. The clerk followed them out and when he did, one of the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at him.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.