HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Power crews are working to get the lights back on in an Aldine neighborhood after two people, trying to outrun the law, took out a power pole. The driver and a passenger in a gold Honda SUV were trapped inside the vehicle after destroying the pole, bringing a power line down on the vehicle's roof.

Once the electricity was shut off, both were arrested. The passenger is being treated for a possible broken leg from the crash.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety tells KHOU 11 News, Troopers tried to pull the SUV over on the Eastex Freeway after spotting a fake paper plate on the car. During the chase, troopers believe the two people inside the fleeing car tossed out drugs.

Along Havner Lane, the driver lost control of the SUV, went airborne, and crashed into the power pole.

DPS says the driver had previous charges, but will likely face more following the chase.