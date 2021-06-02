10 rescued, 2 in custody after suspected human smuggling operation discovery at SW Houston home

HOUSTON — Ten people were rescued Wednesday from a suspected human smuggling house in Southwest Houston, according to police.
The Houston Police Department tweeted, saying the victims were being held at a home in the 9000 block of McAvoy Drive, which is near the intersection of South Braeswood Boulevard and Fondren Road.
HPD also said two suspects were taken into custody.
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and updates will be added when they become available.