HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for a man accused of multiple robberies across the Houston area recently, spanning from Sugar Land to Humble and Baytown.

Most of the stores robbed were CVS, but Walgreens and a Sonic restaurant were also hit.

In a video released Monday by the Houston Police Robbery Division, the suspect pistol whips a victim before ordering people to the ground and taking money from the register.

Police described the man as a black male, about six feet tall, slim build, approximately 200 pounds, 22 to 29 years old. He often wears long black hair, possibly a wig, typically dressed in black pants and shoes, a black baseball cap, large black headphones, one white or black glove on his left hand and a bandanna over his mouth. He has been seen wearing a Burger King Employee uniform shirt and cap, carrying a black pistol.

Police released the following list of robberies that he is believed to be tied to:

On October 14, 2019 at 11:10 pm, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 5610 Spencer. The suspect went behind the counter and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect wore a Burger King Employee shirt during the robbery, white glove on left hand, carrying a black pistol. (Pasadena PD #19-017396)

On October 16, 2019, the suspect entered the Walgreens, located at 7634 Bellaire Blvd, in Houston. The suspect was carrying a black pistol. He struck one employee in the back of the head and ordered everyone to the ground, took money from the registers, and fled the scene. (HPD #1357371-19)

On October 18, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 806 S. 75th Street, in Houston. The suspect struck an employee with the pistol on the face and ordered the employees to empty the registers.

On October 18, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 8789 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W, Humble. The suspect was wearing a black mask over his face, carrying a black pistol, struck an employee on top of the head, and then demanded the other employee to open the registers, taking money from all of the registers. (HC PCT 6 #1910-00226)

On October 21, 2019 at 8:30 pm, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 4101 Fairmont, Pasadena. The suspect wore a Burger King Employee shirt and robbed the store at gunpoint.

On October 22, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 1514 N. Alexander Dr. in Baytown. The suspect was wearing a black zipper sweater with a hoodie, over a black baseball cap, yellow reflector vest, bandana over face.

On October 22, 2019, the suspect entered a Sonic, located at 3916 Garth Rd, Baytown. The suspect was wearing the same clothing described as the previous CVS.

On November 4, 2019 at 3:45 am, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 1410 Crabb River Rd, in Sugar Land. The suspect was wearing a dark gray hooded sweater with 'Adidas' across the chest, black pants, black shoes entered the. He pretended to buy something, then threatened the clerk at gunpoint, forced her behind the checkout counter and forced her to open the register. The suspect wore a black glove on his left hand and carried a silver and black pistol. The hood was up and long, stringy black hair is visible. (Sugarland PD #19-5640)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

