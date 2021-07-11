HCSO: Man accused of threatening residents with shotgun killed during six-hour standoff with SWAT

"There were children out playing at the time," HCSO Maj. Susan Cotter said. "He was acting very erratic."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect was shot and killed after an overnight SWAT standoff that went on for six hours in a northwest Houston neighborhood, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO Maj. Susan Cotter said officers responded to multiple calls about 6:20 p.m. Saturday about a man armed with a 12-guage shotgun in the 11700 block of Moonglow Drive. Deputies were told the suspect was walking down the street and threatening people with the weapon, she said.

"There were children out playing at the time," Cotter said. "He was acting very erratic."

Investigators are awaiting a toxicology report to determine whether drugs were a factor. They said it doesn't seem the suspect fired his weapon at any residents.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call at the 11700 blk of Moonglow Drive, reference a man, armed with a shotgun, walking down the street threatening others. The male has barricaded himself. SWAT and Crisis Intervention teams are enroute. Scene is active. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/9I9f6x0pRv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 7, 2021

According to investigators, the 34-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside a yard in front of a trailer when officers got to the scene. Cotter said he was seen going in and out of the trailer, as well as walking around the yard.

"We negotiated with him for several hours, attempting to deescalated the situation" Cotter said. "He continued to have the shotgun in his hand. Our SWAT team was deployed, and they also attempted to de-escalate the situation."

The suspect pointed his shotgun at officers about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and was killed when SWAT officers returned fired, deputies said. He died at the scene.