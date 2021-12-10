HPD: Armed suspect shot, injured after police chase in northeast Houston

Houston police say the suspect shot at officers who returned fire.

HOUSTON — An armed suspect was shot at the end of a police chase Friday in northeast Houston, accoriding to officers.

Houston police were dispatched to an assault in progress call about 1:15 p.m. Investigators said when officers got to the scene, a chase started.

The pursuit reportedly ended in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive, just north of the I-10 near the I-610 East Loop.

At some point, the suspect is accused of shooting at officers who returned fire.

Police said the suspect was hit. They were taken to the hospital, where their current condition is unknown.