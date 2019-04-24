WHARTON, Texas — Firefighters were called in to help arrest a suspect who somehow ended up inside a column outside a CVS store in Wharton, southwest of Houston.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called early Wednesday to the CVS after four suspects were reportedly barricaded in the store’s ceiling, according to the Wharton Police Department's Facebook page.

Wharton Police Department Wharton Police Department added a new photo.

Two of the suspects were in custody as of a 9:38 a.m. Facebook post. At least one other somehow got stuck inside a hollow support column outside the store.

Police posted a photo of the column with a red stick figure illustration to indicate where the suspect was believed to be.

At 11:15 a.m. police said all four suspects were in custody.

Police said the men were not armed. At this time charges have not been announced.

Wharton Police Department LAST UPDATE BEFORE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE. Fourth (and last) subject is NOW IN CUSTODY. Thanks to all who assisted (to be named in press release). Our citizenry is safe and secure!

----

FROM THE WHARTON POLICE DEPT:

Wharton Police, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies, are conducting an active search within CVS for four subjects that we believe are barricaded within the business’ ceiling.

At this time, we believe all subjects to be #unarmed, hence no measurable immediate threat to our citizens exist. Should that change, we’ll update the public via Facebook.

-------

CVS UPDATE: @9:38a -- As promised, we’re #updating you with the latest on-scene info.

Two subjects have been apprehended, and we’re searching for two more who we presume are still hiding within CVS’ false ceiling.

As before, no immediate threat to our citizens exist at this time.

We’ll touch base again soon.

-------

#UPDATE: Suspect three is hiding within and behind one of the exterior CVS columns (labeled here). We are in the process of attempting to remove him so he can safely be placed in custody.

-------

#UPDATE: @10:56a - suspect three (formally “stick man”) is IN CUSTODY.

Suspect three is hiding within and behind one of the exterior CVS columns (labeled here). We are in the process of attempting to remove him so he can safely be placed in custody.

------

11:14a -- Fourth (and last) subject is NOW IN CUSTODY.

Thanks to all who assisted (to be named in press release).

Our citizenry is safe and secure!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM