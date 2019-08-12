HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department sergeant was shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance at a residence in Houston's Greater East End, according to authorities.

The sergeant was responding to a report of some sort of disturbance, but it's unclear exactly what the disturbance was. The shooting took place at a house in the 7400 block of Avenue L, which is near the intersection of 74th Street and Navigation Boulevard. According to Houston police, the suspect was not immediately taken into custody.

A short while after the reports of the shooting, sources said, the suspect was taken into custody in the 7500 block of Avenue J, which is about three blocks away from the shooting scene.

Police said the sergeant was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, but sources later said the sergeant died.

The area was taped off as the investigation continued into the night.

At the scene of the shooting, a handcuffed woman was seen being put in the back of a police SUV.

Google Maps

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Chief Acevedo blames holster design for accidental shooting at police academy

RELATED: Man shot by police on tarmac of Las Vegas airport

RELATED: Police: Baytown officer shoots robbery suspect in backside