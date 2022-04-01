x
Suspect charged with murder after father gunned down outside Chuck E. Cheese in Humble

Newly released court documents stated the suspect shot and injured another person using the same weapon just two days later.

HUMBLE, Texas — A suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a father outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble last month, according to court documents.

Antoine Daniel Badon, 27, is charged with murder following the tragic shooting on Dec. 31, 2021.

Calogero Dueñes, 24, was reportedly shot and killed outside the restaurant where his family had gathered to celebrate his 6-year-old daughter's birthday. Dueñes was carrying his daughter's birthday cake when someone shot him.

Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Jan. 5, 2022 before Antoine Daniel Badon was identified as the suspect.

Credit: Texas DPS
Antoine Daniel Badon, 27. Mugshot taken on Jan. 5, 2022.

Humble police said a suspect driving the wrong way down the parking lane exchanged words with Dueñes in the parking lot before the shooting. The suspect then reportedly sped away.

Newly released court documents stated Badon used the same weapon to shoot two more people, injuring one of them, just two days later.

Murder charges against Badon were filed Friday, but court documents show the suspect is also being held on assault of a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge that may not be related to Dueñes case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

