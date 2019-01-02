ATASCOCITA, Texas — A teen was injured Thursday evening in a shooting outside Atascocita High School.
It occurred in the school parking lot. Deputies said the 16-year-old was shot in the foot and grazed across the torso. His wounds are non-life-threatening, deputies said.
The injured student was conscious and speaking, according to deputies.
Overnight, 17-year-old Mikael Mecciosup was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez tweeted the arrest came after a collaboration among HCSO, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office and Humble ISD Police.
At the time of the shooting, deputies said they were searching for two teens who fled in a red Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone with further information is urged to call HCSO at 713-221-6000.