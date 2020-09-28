HPD: Suspect admits to fatally stabbing one man, injuring another in southwest Houston

Edwin Andres Velazquez-Vasquez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON — An arrest has been made in a stabbing that left one person injured and another dead over the weekend, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

He is accused in the death of Jose Osorio, 30. Police said Velazquez-Vasquez also stabbed of a 23-year-old man in the back.

Officers responded to a stabbing call about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Skyline Drive.

Osorio was pronounced dead when officers arrived, and the other victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police said the surviving victim identified Velazquez-Vasquez as his attacker.

The suspect was found and then taken into custody after officers said he admitted to stabbing the victims.

Investigators didn’t explain why the suspect stabbed the two men.