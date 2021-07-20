VIDEO: Man enters store gun drawn in swift robbery at northwest Houston vape shop

Police said a second suspect stood watch as the armed man marched straight to the register.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two men accused of robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint after one of the suspects was caught on surveillance video.

It happened Thursday about 1:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway, near W. 43rd St.

In the video, a man enters the shop with his gun aimed at the employees. The suspect can be heard yelling profanities at the employee as he demands the money in the cash register. The second man stood in the store's doorway keeping watch, police said.

After the employees hand over the money, both men are seen running out of the store. Police believe they left the area in a white Mercedes Benz.

Both suspects are believed to be between ages 20 to 25.

