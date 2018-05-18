The arrest of a Houston bartender charged for over-serving a man who drove drunk and killed a teenager has people divided.

However, the District Attorney’s Office released surveillance video from inside the bar to help explain its decision to press charges.

Jocelynn Valero, 18, was killed as she returned home from prom when Edin Palacios-Rodas hit the car she was riding in.

The video shows in the hours leading up the accident, Palacios-Rodas was served 11 beers at El Muelle Seafood. Investigators say bartender Natalia Ortiz served most of the beers.

His first beer is observed being served at 9:09 p.m., his last 12:32 a.m. Palacios-Rodas can be seen exiting the bar at 12:54 a.m. Shortly thereafter he gets in his truck, flees from police and causes the accident.

Fast forward to May 17, 2018, and Natalia Ortiz is arrested.

“Who is the Valero family? I don’t understand anything,” Ortiz said to KHOU from the back of a patrol car.

Houstonians are divided on the arrest.

“Once the patron leaves the bar, I don’t think criminally the bartender should be held accountable,” said Houstonian Chris Roberts.

“It is the law that you can’t over serve somebody,” said Houstonian Pat Linney.

“The person who initiated the chain of events, under Texas law, is criminally and civilly liable,” explained KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece.

Treece admits this can be hard to prove because the law doesn’t specify how much alcohol is too much.

“It talks about serving an obviously intoxicated person and that can mean different things to different people,” Treece said.

It can be an ambiguous line for bartenders, but it’s a line the Texas School of Bartending and other TABC certifiers try to define.

“You can’t serve an intoxicated person,” Brandon Hayes, instructor at Texas School of Bartending, told his class. “Once you smell the alcohol on someone’s breath, that’s a tell-tale sign of intoxication.”

According to TABC, Ortiz has several certificates although they’re under different names, which is why she’s also charged with forgery.

Treece says although there is a definite gray area when it comes to over-serving, there are exceptions.

“You’ve got a situation where the facts are screaming out, this person drank a whole lot, and this person served it to them," he said.

The DA’s Office says Ortiz’s arrest is just the start of a long line of ones to come as they investigate older crash cases. This is an effort to cut down on DUI crashes.

A grand jury will review the DA’s evidence against Ortiz and decide whether the charges will stick.

