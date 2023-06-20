Body of woman found on beach near Surfside

The victim was identified as a 53-year-old woman from San Antonio, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found on a Surfside beach Monday.

Someone called 911 around 7 a.m. and reported seeing the victim's body on the county beach near Access 1.

They identified the victim as a 53-year-old woman from San Antonio but her name hasn't been released.

Investigators didn't see any obvious signs of injury or foul play, the BCSO said.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.