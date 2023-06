It's unclear if anyone was injured. It's also unclear when it happened.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — Air 11 was at a scene in which part of a boardwalk collapsed at a park in Surfside Beach on Thursday.

From Air 11 video, you could see that a portion of the boardwalk had collapsed. It's not clear when it happened.

As of 2:10 p.m., it was unclear if anyone was injured.

Several emergency responders were seen at the location.