HOUSTON - The Supreme Court has opened the door to legal sports betting in the U.S.

In a 6 to 3 ruling, justices declared the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act unconstitutional.

The decision paves the way for legal sports betting in all 50 states.

Each state will now be allowed to create laws that will monitor sports gambling.

However, will Texas lawmakers make a push to legalize it?

Casey Clark with the American Gaming Association said, “It’s a form of entertainment that a lot of Americans are clearly doing already.”

The AGA predicts $150 billion are place on sports bets illegally every year.

Clark said the decision would help eliminate that illegal market.

“I think it’s probably not a one for one $150 billion illegal to a $150 billion legal but it’s certainly makes it much harder for those guys to stay in business,” Clark said.

The change is not going to be rolled out nationwide immediately but several states are already considering cashing in on sports betting.

At the moment Texas is not one of them.

Clark said, “Texas is a market where there is limited tribal gaming and no commercial gaming so I think it would take a significant switch in the legislature, the Texas legislature, to figure out when Texans would be able to do this legally.”

KHOU’s political analyst Bob Stein called the ruling a blow for sports owners.

Stein said, “I think this is a test of how important and how politically powerful people like Jerry Jones and the owners of many baseball, hockey, football and baseball teams are.”

Stein said Texas lawmakers will have to be careful.

“My guess is it’s going to be hard to resist taking a good look at it. Do I think it will happen right away maybe not,” Stein said.

The NFL, MLB, NBA, and NCAA has all released statements on the Supreme Court’s decision.

While there is no outpouring of support for Monday’s decision the organizations agree to want to protect the integrity of their sport.

© 2018 KHOU