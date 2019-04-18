CYPRESS, Texas — So-called flood tunnels could be the future of flood control.

The once far-fetched idea is now catching on in Cypress where longtime flood victims are fed up.

“The main channel is past conveyance capacity,” said Cypress Creek Flood Control Coalition president Richard Smith. “And new development upstream is resulting in greater runoff in both speed and volume.”

Smith has personally dealt with the results of six floods.

The coalition he heads up recently heard from an expert about the potential benefits of flood tunnels.

“I think it’s the only answer,” said Smith.

As we’ve reported, flood tunnels divert water from creeks or bayous into underground channels that flow downstream.

The excess water ends up into lakes, reservoirs, or elsewhere.

In the case of Cypress Creek, tunnels would likely run underneath Highway 249 and the beltway.

Water that might otherwise wind up inside homes or businesses would be dumped into Lake Houston.

“It’s the most feasible option, technically,” said Smith.

Smith worked for the company that built NASA’s original mission control.

He knows securing billions of dollars for flood tunnels might be as daunting as putting man on the moon.

But it’s something the Harris County Flood Control District is already studying.

“It’s going to be a public education and government education process, to get there,” said Smith.

Figures we’ve seen put flood tunnel construction costs between $40 to $160 million per mile.

But many hopes some of it can start within five years.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: