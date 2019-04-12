HOUSTON — Super Nova sounds like a superhero's name, and in this case, it is.

Super Nova is 4 years old and is battling a rare form of brain cancer. It's very aggressive and it's called Pineoblastoma. She learned of her diagnosis in August 2019.

She has already had two brain surgeries and two other minor surgeries to go along with 30 radiation treatments. She'll begin chemotherapy on the day after Christmas. It will last for four months.

A team of doctors is working to help cure Super Nova. Recently, the girl's vision has been impaired due to a buildup of fluid in her brain, which was brought on by the tumor.

The child's family had to make a tough decision. One of her parents needed to dedicate the majority of their time to Super Nova, meaning what was once a two-income family, is now down to just one.

The parent who doesn't work instead focuses on emotional support drives Super Nova to her appointments and acts as a foster nurse at home.

In Super Nova's honor, Pimlico Irish Pub is hosting a free event on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in order to help raise money to help with Super Nova's treatment costs and living expenses. There will be live music, food trucks and an auction and raffle to raise money. Click here to contribute right now.

For more information, contact Loryn Fowlkes at lfowlkes@gehanhomes.com or at 713-243-3514. Pimlico is located at 810 Waugh Drive.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Couple embraces life with full-body tumor condition

RELATED: Cancer survivor with cerebral palsy runs CrossFit gym for athletes of all abilities

RELATED: 'Like the warrior she was': Reinhardt University mourns loss of student who inspired team